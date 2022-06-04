Mettalex (MTLX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $95,392.00

Mettalex (MTLX) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. Mettalex has a total market cap of $195,950.77 and approximately $95,392.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mettalex has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 73% against the dollar and now trades at $509.98 or 0.01715854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.31 or 0.00445153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031715 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mettalex

