MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFM stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

