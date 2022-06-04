Michael Demurjian Sells 53,097 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 53,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $13,274.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 40,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $12,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $6,800.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total transaction of $7,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $6,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $6,600.00.

TYME stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,889 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 889,453 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 585,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 405,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 219,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

