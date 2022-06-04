Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.24-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.94 billion-$52.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.87 billion.Microsoft also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.24-2.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $354.69.

Microsoft stock opened at $270.02 on Friday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $246.44 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.62.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 522 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $185,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

