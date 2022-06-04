Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.60. Midatech Pharma shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 718,080 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Midatech Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 73,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

