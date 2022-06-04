Misbloc (MSB) Price Hits $0.0553 on Exchanges

Misbloc (MSB) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. In the last week, Misbloc has traded 75.4% higher against the US dollar. Misbloc has a market capitalization of $10.48 million and $121,376.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Misbloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,708.61 or 1.00002516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001990 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

Misbloc (MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,519,940 coins. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Buying and Selling Misbloc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

