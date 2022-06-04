Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$895.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.95 million.

NYSE MCW traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $191.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. Analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCW. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

