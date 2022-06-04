Mizuho Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $60.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on APA to $54.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.97.

Shares of APA stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. APA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 4.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in APA during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in APA during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

