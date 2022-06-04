Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.22% of Mondelez International worth $1,127,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

MDLZ stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

