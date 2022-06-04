MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.31–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.MongoDB also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.31)-(0.16) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $440.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB stock traded down $13.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,179. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.16. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,172,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MongoDB by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in MongoDB by 23.2% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,626,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $24,708,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,454,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.