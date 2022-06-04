MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.31)-(0.16) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.172-1.192 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.16 EPS.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $440.00.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $13.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.13. 2,349,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,179. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total value of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432,330.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MongoDB by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in MongoDB by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,626,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $24,708,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $23,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

