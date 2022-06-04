Mooncoin (MOON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $140.00

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00211171 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001783 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007012 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

