Morgan Stanley Lowers Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $238.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Lennox International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $275.00.

LII opened at $210.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.61 and its 200-day moving average is $269.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $198.71 and a twelve month high of $354.62.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $471,252.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,546 shares of company stock worth $3,824,292. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

