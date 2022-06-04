Morgan Stanley Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $155.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.40.

NYSE APTV opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $88.15 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after acquiring an additional 488,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,804,869,000 after acquiring an additional 452,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 225,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

