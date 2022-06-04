Morgan Stanley Trims SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Target Price to $58.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SLG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.41. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $58.34 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

