Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Movado Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

NYSE:MOV opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $783.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.36. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 22.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,680.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,181.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Movado Group by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Movado Group by 146.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Movado Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Movado Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

