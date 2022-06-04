MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 3,380.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,188 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of MP Materials worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 22,744 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 3,988.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,483 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 116,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Connie K. Duckworth purchased 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.37 per share, for a total transaction of $583,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 428,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $19,383,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 49,200 shares of company stock worth $1,911,264 and sold 1,206,416 shares worth $52,492,833. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $38.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 24.76. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 3.39.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MP. Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

