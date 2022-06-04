MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Shares of MP stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Connie K. Duckworth acquired 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.37 per share, with a total value of $583,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,535.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,264 and sold 1,206,416 shares valued at $52,492,833. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 349.3% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 19,385 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 34.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $2,294,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 187.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

