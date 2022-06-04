MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $145.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $126.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.34 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $172.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.57 and its 200 day moving average is $136.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $330.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.50 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 408.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,580,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,945,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,177,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,827,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,483,000 after purchasing an additional 171,809 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,743,000 after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

