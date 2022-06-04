MyWish Market Cap Tops $275,823.37 (WISH)

MyWish (WISH) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. MyWish has a market capitalization of $275,823.37 and $399.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MyWish has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

