Namecoin (NMC) Price Reaches $1.40 on Exchanges

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. In the last week, Namecoin has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00004694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $20.56 million and approximately $6,561.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,726.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.61 or 0.00631114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00188832 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014898 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.