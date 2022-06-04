NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $7.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $23.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.03.
NanoViricides Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoViricides (NNVC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.