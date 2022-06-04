nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.09)-(0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $97-98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.34 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.30–$0.28 EPS.
NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 984,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. nCino has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. nCino’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,537.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in nCino by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.
nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.