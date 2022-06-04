Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $9.18 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
