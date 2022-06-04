Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $9.18 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHS. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

