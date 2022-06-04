Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,948 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 35,567 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,219,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,129,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 262,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $95.54 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.69 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,457. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

