NEXT Market Cap Achieves $367,499.73 (NEXT)

NEXT (NEXT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One NEXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $367,499.73 and approximately $103.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00211786 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001703 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 124.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006642 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.