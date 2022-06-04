NFTLootBox Tops 24 Hour Volume of $40,030.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $915,318.90 and $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

