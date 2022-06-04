Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $883.91 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) will post sales of $883.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $893.00 million and the lowest is $871.73 million. Nielsen posted sales of $861.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other Nielsen news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 10,510,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $286,944,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,497,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,968,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,672,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,021,000 after purchasing an additional 163,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,549,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,010,000 after acquiring an additional 247,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Nielsen by 178.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,873,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814,521 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nielsen by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $25.37. 1,986,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,677. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

