Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.17. Nocopi Technologies shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 149,016 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

