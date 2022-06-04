North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives $25.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NOA stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 92,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,056. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $401.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.44.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.55 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.0623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in North American Construction Group by 771.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 49,283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 49,283 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in North American Construction Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

