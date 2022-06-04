Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Major Shareholder Robert B. Rowling Sells 400,000 Shares

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,829,293.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NOG opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $34.17.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.91.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

