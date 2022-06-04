NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,009,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,821,215 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 9.11% of NortonLifeLock worth $1,377,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after buying an additional 199,389 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 75.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 31.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

