Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.09-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.86 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVMI. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $108.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. Nova has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $149.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.52.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Nova had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nova will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nova by 6.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 554.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 47.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Nova by 10.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Nova by 55.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

