Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Lowered to $130.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.36.

NUE opened at $128.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.33.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. Nucor’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

