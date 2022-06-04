Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Lowered to $130.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NUE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.36.
NUE opened at $128.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.33.
In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nucor (Get Rating)
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.