Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) is Crosslink Capital Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Crosslink Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280,882 shares during the quarter. Nutanix comprises approximately 9.1% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $57,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Nutanix to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $67,796.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $1,099,420.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $16.36. 1,563,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256,566. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

