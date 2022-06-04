Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTR. Citigroup raised their price target on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.05.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Nutrien by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

