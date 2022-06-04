Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NAC stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.