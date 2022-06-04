Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE JMM opened at $6.15 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund ( NYSE:JMM Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. BCK Partners Inc. owned 0.27% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

