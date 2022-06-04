Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:JPI)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of JPI opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $26.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 551.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 147,511 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 30,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

