Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) were up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$66.63 and last traded at C$65.66. Approximately 262,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 410,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVEI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvei to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$65.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from C$143.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$94.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$80.23.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

