NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,487 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in NVR were worth $821,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in NVR by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,428.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,381.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,980.46. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,998.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.97.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $63.21 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,134.25.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

