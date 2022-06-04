NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,554,483 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $581,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 230.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 76,214 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,161 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,881 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $182.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.75 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.25. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

