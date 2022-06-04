Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits One Day Volume of $48.03 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $343.46 million and approximately $48.03 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0683 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000258 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

