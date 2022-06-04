Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives 14.37 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 14.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTLY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Shares of OTLY traded down 0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,349. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 2.75 and a 12-month high of 29.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is 4.02 and its 200 day moving average is 6.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.14 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 166.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,165,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,400,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 529,547 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.