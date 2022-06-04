Observer Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (OBSR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Observer has a total market cap of $9.83 million and $80,682.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Observer

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,080,871 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

