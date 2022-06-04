Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.75. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 784.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $10.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.66 to $14.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $14.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.05.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,397,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,172,224. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

