Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.05.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $70.29 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,931,557.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after buying an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,542,000 after buying an additional 2,061,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

