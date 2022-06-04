Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In related news, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,117.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

