OneLedger (OLT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $217,892.00

OneLedger (OLT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, OneLedger has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $15.33 million and $217,892.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger coin can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 506,936,797 coins. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

