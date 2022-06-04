ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ONEOK by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after buying an additional 852,538 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,646,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,750,000 after buying an additional 808,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,287,000 after buying an additional 475,704 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,482,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,957,000 after buying an additional 446,932 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $24,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $67.27 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

